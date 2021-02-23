General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.70

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $11.97. General Finance shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 43,183 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.27 million, a PE ratio of 195.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities research analysts expect that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Finance news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $50,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,150.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Finance by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 115,843 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in General Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in General Finance by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Finance by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of General Finance by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

