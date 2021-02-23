Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $1.01. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,124,301 shares trading hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
