Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $1.01. Genesis Healthcare shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 3,124,301 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $154.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 259,513 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 464,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 197,483 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

