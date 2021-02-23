Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Down 9.5%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s share price was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 3,125,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,819,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Genesis Healthcare alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEN. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Genesis Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 12,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 159,749 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 266,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 164,861 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Healthcare by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 259,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.