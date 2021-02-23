Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Trading Down 9.5%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:GEN)’s share price was down 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.84. Approximately 3,125,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,819,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $0.57 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a market cap of $140.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.64.
Genesis Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:GEN)
Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.
