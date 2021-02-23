GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells $14,257.20 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $14,257.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Hollis Winkler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 25th, Sarah Hollis Winkler sold 10,317 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $146,707.74.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 3.02.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNMK shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

