Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Sells $112,045.50 in Stock

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $112,045.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,233.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.68. 64,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,995. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Gentex by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Gentex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 31,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

