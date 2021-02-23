Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth $824,000. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.57.

GPC traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.14. 9,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,836. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

