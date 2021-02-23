Genworth MI Canada (OTCMKTS:GMICF) Trading Down 0.4%

Genworth MI Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMICF) fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.27 and last traded at $34.35. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Several brokerages have commented on GMICF. TD Securities lowered shares of Genworth MI Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada from $36.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genworth MI Canada to $43.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Genworth MI Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Genworth MI Canada, Inc is the private residential mortgage insurer in canada. The company provides mortgage default insurance to canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership accessible to first time homebuyers. It markets its products to lenders, brokers, realtors, builders and homebuyers.

