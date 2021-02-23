GeoDB One Day Volume Reaches $1.18 Million (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One GeoDB token can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00002062 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market capitalization of $22.36 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.36 or 0.00778482 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00031332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00039917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006548 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00058920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.76 or 0.04642366 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

GeoDB is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,512,973 tokens. The official website for GeoDB is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

GeoDB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

