George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $74.91

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.91 and traded as low as $74.02. George Weston shares last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 1,477 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WNGRF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on George Weston from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.