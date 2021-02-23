George Weston (WN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

George Weston (TSE:WN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of WN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$93.50. The company had a trading volume of 13,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,864. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$96.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.72. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$84.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58.

Get George Weston alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$116.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of George Weston from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$147.00 to C$133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of George Weston from C$126.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$96.55 per share, with a total value of C$28,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,013,775.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.