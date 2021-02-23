Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. 102,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 48,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

The firm has a market cap of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.

In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEOS. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 1,239.9% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 24,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

