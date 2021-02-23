Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.41. 102,329 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 48,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
The firm has a market cap of $155.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.35.
In other Geospace Technologies news, EVP Robbin B. Adams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,933.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Geospace Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEOS)
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
Further Reading: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.