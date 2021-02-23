Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.17

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.17 and traded as high as $4.67. Gerdau shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 8,581,251 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gerdau currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.
