Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 5.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. 5,335,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,144,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.
The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.
Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.