Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading Down 5.9%

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) shares traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.92. 5,335,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 4,144,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.71.

The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $596.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,024,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,789,000 after purchasing an additional 435,807 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geron during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,423,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,647,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Geron by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,011,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 204,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Geron by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,233,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,632 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Geron Company Profile (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

