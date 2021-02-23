Getlink’s (GRPTF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRPTF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC lowered Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getlink has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GRPTF remained flat at $$16.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. Getlink has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

