Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.86-1.88 for the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE GTY traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.75. 118,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

