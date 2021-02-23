GeyserCoin (GSR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0204 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeyserCoin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $28,966.65 and $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151,508.93 or 3.19999998 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,422,724 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

