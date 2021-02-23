GHOST (GHOST) One Day Volume Tops $234,666.00

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One GHOST token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GHOST has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. GHOST has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $234,666.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00469522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00068471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.16 or 0.00080609 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058054 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00513340 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 95% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00072715 BTC.

About GHOST

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. GHOST’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

GHOST Token Trading

GHOST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

