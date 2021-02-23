Giant (GIC) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Giant has a total market cap of $140,573.25 and $12,789.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Giant token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00015731 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001008 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,088,706 tokens. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

