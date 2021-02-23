Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$23.75.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.26. 1,860,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,396. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$27.65.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

