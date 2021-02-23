Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$24.00 Price Target at CSFB

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) received a C$24.00 target price from research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.81.

Shares of GEI traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,716. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$10.96 and a 52 week high of C$27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

