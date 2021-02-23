Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at National Bank Financial

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.81.

GEI stock traded up C$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,716. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$10.96 and a 12 month high of C$27.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.72.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

