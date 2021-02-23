Gifto 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.88 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Gifto token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $13.25 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00052479 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00694865 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00032386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038341 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00057560 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,039.27 or 0.04334726 BTC.

About Gifto

Gifto is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 tokens. Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

