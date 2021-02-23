Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Trading Down 7.1%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $14.07. 3,639,092 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,139,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.79 million, a P/E ratio of -216.29 and a beta of 0.63.
About Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT)
Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.
