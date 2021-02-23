Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.84

Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as high as $11.93. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 131,163 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. TheStreet raised Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market cap of $395.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 242.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 29,967 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 462,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

