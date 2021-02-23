Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Stock Price Up 19.2%

Shares of Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) rose 19.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,109,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 436,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

