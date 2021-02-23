GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/16/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,570 ($20.51). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

2/9/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on the stock.

2/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

2/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,490 ($19.47) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

1/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,580 ($20.64).

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,010 ($26.26) price target on the stock.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,205.40 ($15.75) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,340.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,409.21. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of GBX 1,201.27 ($15.69) and a one year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The stock has a market cap of £60.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, with a total value of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $51,241,862.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

