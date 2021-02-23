Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore plc (GLEN.L) (LON:GLEN) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 280 ($3.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GLEN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 274 ($3.58) price objective on shares of Glencore plc (GLEN.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 297.50 ($3.89) on Tuesday. Glencore plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.76 ($1.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 310.55 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 208.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.42.

In other news, insider Patrice Merrin purchased 16,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £38,407.20 ($50,179.25).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

