Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Global Payments comprises approximately 1.6% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Global Payments worth $36,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $291,980 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.39. 16,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average is $185.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 116.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

