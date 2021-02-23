Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $4.20 million and approximately $206,113.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Global Social Chain has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.54 or 0.00718336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00031057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00037625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003488 BTC.

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,849,230 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

