Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) Trading Down 0.6%

Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.94 and last traded at $26.94. 4,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 24,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMBD) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,042 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 5.67% of Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.