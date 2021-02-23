Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) were up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $17.05. Approximately 1,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 3,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 17.50% of Global X MSCI China Industrials ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

