Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF (NYSEARCA:EMFM) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.51 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 2,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMFM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Next Emerging & Frontier ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

