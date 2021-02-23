Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Down 0.4%

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 4,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 7,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Firestone Capital Management owned approximately 1.04% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

