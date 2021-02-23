Globis Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GLAQU) Trading 1.2% Higher

Globis Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GLAQU)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 16,364 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 54,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Globis Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,123,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globis Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Globis Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $822,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Globis Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000.

There is no company description available for Globis Acquisition Corp.

