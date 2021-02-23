GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Down 7.7%

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,346,797 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 813,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
Separately, Roth Capital boosted their target price on GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.46.
About GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.
