GNY (GNY) Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for $1.26 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges. GNY has a total market cap of $242.21 million and $370,658.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GNY has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (GNY) is a coin. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host your own project from conception to implementation in the most developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.