GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $771,769.65 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65.
Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 5th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33.
GDDY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 1,472,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,985. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.