GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $771,769.65 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $771,769.65.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33.

GDDY stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. 1,472,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,985. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

