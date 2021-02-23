Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ELKMF) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96.

About Gold Road Resources (OTCMKTS:ELKMF)

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 50% of the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

