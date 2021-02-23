Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) traded down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.68. 11,241,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,017,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $239.19 million, a P/E ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.72.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSV. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,010,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 6,008,000 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 708.3% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 194,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter worth $278,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 15.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,996,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the third quarter worth $89,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.