Goldbank Mining (CVE:GLB) Shares Down 3.8%

Goldbank Mining Co. (CVE:GLB) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 17,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.23 million and a PE ratio of -7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Goldbank Mining Company Profile (CVE:GLB)

Goldbank Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Leota gold project, a block of hard rock mining claims of gold properties in the Klondike region of the Yukon Territory, Canada; and the Hasenfuss Quartz mineral claims located in the Klondike region.

