Goldcoin (GLC) Price Tops $0.0892

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0892 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $2,573.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00363161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

