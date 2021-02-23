Golden Goose (GOLD) Hits 1-Day Volume of $640,854.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded down 45.6% against the dollar. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Golden Goose has a total market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $640,854.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.88 or 0.00455694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00068196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00077928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 167% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00054553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00482866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00072703 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,860,770 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

