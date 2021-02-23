Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,569,437.52 in Stock

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) major shareholder Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 1,868,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,569,437.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,063,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,700.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Resources Fund Sentient also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Global Resources Fund Sentient sold 195,551 shares of Golden Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $162,307.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,541,396. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $125.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Golden Minerals had a negative net margin of 89.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new position in Golden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Golden Minerals by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,032,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 232,818 shares during the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

