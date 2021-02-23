GoldFund (GFUN) Reaches One Day Volume of $31.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $158,738.11 and approximately $31.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006834 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007036 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000107 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000213 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GoldFund (CRYPTO:GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

