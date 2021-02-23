GoldMint Market Capitalization Reaches $310,636.38 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 23rd. GoldMint has a total market cap of $310,636.38 and approximately $183.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053557 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.65 or 0.00704098 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00031589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00038043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00057912 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,059.83 or 0.04346872 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

