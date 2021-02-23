Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Shares Up 1.4%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 80,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 185,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10.

Goldmoney Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

