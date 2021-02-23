Golem (GLM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.03 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Golem token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Golem has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Golem has a market capitalization of $340.52 million and approximately $32.03 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

