GoNetwork One Day Trading Volume Reaches $114,511.00 (GOT)

GoNetwork (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, GoNetwork has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoNetwork token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GoNetwork has a market cap of $125,393.29 and approximately $114,511.00 worth of GoNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoNetwork Token Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,994,620 tokens. GoNetwork’s official Twitter account is @gonetwork_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoNetwork is gonetwork.co/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

GoNetwork Token Trading

GoNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

