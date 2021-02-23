Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Trading Down 7.8%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $10.09. Approximately 1,206,528 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 631,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

GOSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $766.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 87.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

