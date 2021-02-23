Graft Tops One Day Volume of $345.00 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Graft has a total market cap of $287,310.74 and $345.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graft has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $197.44 or 0.00406466 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000923 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

